Durban - KZN police have confirmed that no arrests have been made following the death of a 23-year-old man who was shot dead after his car broke down in Verulam on Saturday evening.
The man's pregnant girlfriend had been assaulted.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the couple had been seated in their car when they were approached by two armed men.
"It is alleged by the complainant that on 16 November at 19:45pm, at Estuary Drive in Riverview, she was with her boyfriend stationary on the side of the road when two armed suspects approached them.
They threatened them with firearms and demanded their belongings. They fired shots at a 23-year-old driver and searched the vehicle. It is unclear what was taken from the vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was declared dead at the scene."