No arrests after man shot dead in his car in Verulam









A man was shot dead and his pregnant girlfriend assaulted after their car broke down while on their way from Verulam to Phoenix. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - KZN police have confirmed that no arrests have been made following the death of a 23-year-old man who was shot dead after his car broke down in Verulam on Saturday evening. The man's pregnant girlfriend had been assaulted. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the couple had been seated in their car when they were approached by two armed men. "It is alleged by the complainant that on 16 November at 19:45pm, at Estuary Drive in Riverview, she was with her boyfriend stationary on the side of the road when two armed suspects approached them. They threatened them with firearms and demanded their belongings. They fired shots at a 23-year-old driver and searched the vehicle. It is unclear what was taken from the vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was declared dead at the scene."

Gwala said the investigation was on-going.

Prem Balram said Reaction Unit Officers had stumbled upon the shooting while investigating a report of another robbery.

"During the patrol a Reaction Officer noticed a blue VW Golf parked contra-flow to traffic. The officer turned his vehicle around to make inquiries and noticed two males fleeing into the dense bush.

"The hysterical female informed Reaction Officers that her boyfriend had been shot multiple times in the chest after his vehicle stalled due to a mechanical fault.

"They then entered the vehicle and demanded mobile phones and cash. The pregnant woman was being assaulted when the suspect noticed the response vehicle and fled."

Balram said the couple had left her Missionlands home and was on route to Palmview at the time of the incident.

POST