Durban - Who killed Banamathee “Bhanu” Dairam, 59, and why is it a mystery?

But neighbours would like police to probe the loud arguments that were a regular occurrence at her home on Freesia Road, KwaDukuza.

Dairam lived in the house with her husband. She is survived by two daughters - her son died a few years ago.

She was last seen on Friday, leaving Glen Hills Primary School, a school she had taught at for 22 years. She was the head of department for the foundation phase and taught Grade 3.

Glen Hills Primary School principal, Hansrajh Hurilal, with some of Dairam's grade three pupils at a remembrance table outside her office. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA





When she didn’t return to school on Monday morning, principal Hansrajh Hurilal became concerned and called one of her daughters.

Dairam’s body was found a short while later, lying in the passage.

“On February 3, 2020, at 8.50am, KwaDukuza police received a report of a murder at Stanger Manor and proceeded to the scene. On arrival, they found the body of a 59-year-old woman lying on the floor, with no visible injuries. The victim had blood coming from her nose,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, a police spokesperson.

Several sources told the POST there were no signs of forced entry and the doors and gates were locked. However, police declined to comment on this.

According to a neighbour who did not want to be named, there were often loud arguments at the Dairam home.

“We did not want to ask questions or intervene, as people don’t like others, especially neighbours, to meddle in their personal affairs.

“But her death does not appear to be a robbery. From what I was told it did not appear as if anything was taken. We just hope the person responsible is nabbed,” said the neighbour.

Another neighbour, who has lived in the area for 35 years, said there had been no such incident on the road during this period.

“There is petty theft from the yard, like tools or some copper. But now, after this incident, we are fearful”.

Ward councillor Madhun Sobram Sing said: “At the moment there is much speculation.

“However, the most important thing is for the person involved to be brought to book.

“Justice must prevail, regardless of who the culprit is. Her death is a great loss to her family.”

Dairam’s family declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Hurilal said Dairam’s death was a loss to the school.

“It was very odd, as she would always arrive at work early or would call to inform us if she was unwell. It was devastating when we received that call saying that she had passed away.

“This news sent a shock-wave through our entire school, she played such an integral part in all of our lives,” he said.

Hurilal said Dairam joined the school in 1997 and would have celebrated 23 years in July. For the past seven years, she headed up the foundation phase (Grade R to Grade three) as the departmental head and taught Grade three pupils.

Dairam previously worked at Illovo Primary School and Gokul Primary school.

Her colleagues described her as a mentor and confidant.

“She was like a sister. She was the type of woman who would drop what she is doing to assist you,” said Indharani Ramsamy, a Grade 2 teacher.

Shirley Singh, another Grade 2 teacher, said: “She was very dedicated to her work and pupils. She always went the extra mile.”

