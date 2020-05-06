No arrests in murder of Phoenix man stabbed 40 times

Durban - WHEN Asothie Pillay said goodnight to her brother after playing a game of cards on Saturday, she did not know it would be the last time she’d see him alive. Deenadayalan Moodley, 45, was found dead on a pathway on Sunday afternoon, metres away from his home in Stonebridge, Phoenix. According to a police source, he sustained 40 stab wounds to his body. To date no arrests have been made. Police spokesperson said the motive for the murder was unknown. Moodley was employed at an aluminium manufacturing company. He was not married and did not have any children.

With the lockdown, Pillay said there was not much to do in the afternoons so she watched movies and played cards with Moodley, her husband and son.

“On Saturday, we did just that. After a while, I felt tired and I said goodnight to my brother and went to bed. When I woke up the next morning, I went to the shop and when I returned my brother was not at home.”

Pillay said she did not question his whereabouts because he often visited his friends. At around 3pm, Pillay said a neighbour arrived at their home and told her they found Moodley’s body on a pathway.

Her husband and son went to the scene, while she stayed at home with their mother, Dhanalutchmee Reddy, 80.

“All I feel is pain. I cannot believe this tragedy has come upon our family. We were so happy and now all I feel is sadness. My mother is not coping. She is unable to accept he is gone. They were close. He was the baby in our family.”

Pillay said her brother was friendly and well-known. “I cannot understand who would want to kill him. He did not have enemies. I pray through the police investigations we will get answers.”

Moodley’s funeral will be held at the Verulam Crematorium today (Wednesday).

“Due to the regulations around Covid-19, we can only have 50 people at his funeral. The funeral will only be for an hour. For us, this is such a short space of time to say our goodbyes.

