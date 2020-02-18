Durban - Almost two weeks after police seized drugs with a street value of R20 million at a storage facility in Durban, no arrests have been made.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Andrea Naicker confirmed earlier today that no new developments had taken place in the case and that investigations were on going.
The joint operation by SARS customs, Metro police and Hawks resulted in the find.
Naicker said 300 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of about R20 million was found in a container at a storage facility in Prospecton, South of Durban.
A year ago police made a substantial drug bust in Durban amounting to R50 million.