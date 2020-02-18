No arrests in R20 million Durban drug bust









Gavel. Durban - Almost two weeks after police seized drugs with a street value of R20 million at a storage facility in Durban, no arrests have been made. Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Andrea Naicker confirmed earlier today that no new developments had taken place in the case and that investigations were on going. The joint operation by SARS customs, Metro police and Hawks resulted in the find. Naicker said 300 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of about R20 million was found in a container at a storage facility in Prospecton, South of Durban. A year ago police made a substantial drug bust in Durban amounting to R50 million.

On March 1, police arrested Zainudeen Abrahams, 52, Malicent Skippers, 36, Joseph Groenewald, 39, Jamie May, 33, Stephinie Hamke, 25, Randall Jacobs, 36 and Natasha September, 32 for allegedly dealing and manufacturing in drugs valued at about R50 million.

All seven, who live in Cape Town, were granted bail.

Abrahams was granted bail of R15 000 and the remaining 6 accused were released on R5 000 bail.

At the time members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and the eThekwini inner south cluster's provincial drug and firearm unit swooped on an alleged drug lab operating from a warehouse in Springfield Park and Westville.

The matter is due back in the Durban Magistrate's Court later this month for further investigations.

Last month police arrested a man linked to a R1million drug bust at an upmarket flat in Umhlanga.

The man was already out on R40 000 for another drug matter amounting to R1,5 million.

