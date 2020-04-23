No increase makes us feel undervalued: teacher

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A PHOENIX primary school teacher who is among the 1.3 million state employees who did not receive a salary increase on pay day last Wednesday, feels undervalued. The woman, who declined to be named, said teachers were not given due credit. She was expected to receive a 4.4% increase. “I think the government needs to re-evaluate the role of teachers,” she said. “They need to keep in mind that we play a pivotal role in raising the country’s children so they can make a positive contribution to society.” The teacher, 59, completed her BEd at Unisa in 1985 and taught English at a high school before moving to a primary school in 2004.

She said the teachers’ union she belonged to had earlier told members there was a possibility they would not receive an increase.

“And last week, an increase was not reflected on our salaries advisories. It was disappointing.

“Personally, it gives the impression the government does not value the profession and the role we play in a child’s life.

“Teachers don’t just teach a subject and go home. We become parents and counsellors. We provide love and a listening ear. We wipe tears, support and motivate. We also strive to instil good morals and values at the foundation phase to ensure good citizens, yet we remain undervalued.”

The mother of two said the increase would have assisted her in lockdown.

“We also have mouths to feed, school fees and home loans. We could have paid a little more toward our monthly bills or bought a few extra groceries. This is demotivating.”

Schools closed on March 18, and while the lockdown is expected to end on April 30, the Department of Education has not indicated when it would reopen.

Thirona Moodley, provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) in KZN, said the wage agreement must be honoured.

“This is a serious breach of trust between the Department of Public Service and Administration, and public servants. Naptosa will protect the provisions of the collective agreement and will not allow the department to discard its hard-fought-for rights. We will be addressing this matter in the labour court.”

Elijah Mhlanga, the national and provincial spokesperson for the Department of Education, said the negotiations were handled by the Department of Public Service and Administration.

POST