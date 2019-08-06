File picture: Pexels



Durban - A three-bedroom home in Isipingo Rail burnt down on Monday afternoon.

According to eThekwini Fire divisional commander Justin Bateman when firefighters arrived on Samsunder Road, just before lunch, the flames were coming out the roof.





He said the three people who lived in the home where not present at the time and there were no reported injuries.





Bateman said it took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control and douse the flames and another 20 minutes to damp down.





He added that it was probably an electrical fault that sparked the fire and everything was destroyed in the home.





Bateman confirmed that in the last two weeks eThekwini Fire has responded to atleast five house fires in the Isipingo area alone.





In July two women escaped injury after their three bedroom home caught alight in Lenny Naidu Drive in Chatsworth.





In the same month a one-year-ago baby girl escaped unscathed as her home burnt in Malagazi on the Durban South coast.





