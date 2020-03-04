'No justice' for Durban businessman shot outside Umhlanga nightclub

in a nightclub brawl in Umhlanga a year ago said they were still awaiting justice.





Keegan Naidoo, 38, the owner of Durban Licencing, a business which licensed newly purchased vehicles, was at a restaurant and night club when a fight broke out between two groups of people.





Naidoo apparently intervened in an argument involving a relative when he was shot on February 9, 2019.





He died in hospital a few hours later.





His sister Michelle Naidoo told IOL this week, that a year has passed since her brother's death and nothing has been done.





"We want justice for my brother, he did not deserve to die in this manner. Someone needs to be accountable."





Police initially responded this week that the matter was under investigation and later came back saying that a 31-year-old was arrested and appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.





Naidoo described this arrest as "lies and ludicrous".





"Why wasn't the family informed? Every time we speak to the investigating officer he tells us that they are waiting for one more result from the ballistics report. How long does ballistics take? We see some murders happen and a week later someone appears in court.





"If someone appears in court the family has to be informed. We want to see the trial through.





"My elderly parents are so stressed. Our lives have come to a standstill waiting for justice."



