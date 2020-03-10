NPA confirms suspect in Durban doctor assault due in court later this month

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The NPA has confirmed that the man who allegedly assaulted a doctor at Nu Shifa Hospital in Sydenham will appear in court later this month. According to spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkisson the suspect will appear in the Durban District Court on March 23. She did not confirm what charges he faced.

She did not confirm what charges he faced. It was previously reported that the man stormed the hospital following the death of one of his relatives.

It is believed that the patient died shortly after a proceedure.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele on February 24 at around 22:30pm a 51-year-old doctor was assaulted at a workplace on Randles Road.

"A case of assault was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation. The docket was sent to the senior public prosecutor for decision."

Shortly after the incident the hospital issued a statement confirming an incident of assault on their premises.

The statement read that the incident was managed by security.

"Members of the community are encouraged to be aware of the inaccurate reports circulating on social media

"In order to respect the confidentiality of those involved, we are not able to disclose details of the incident."

The hospital concluded that full security teams were in place to ensure the safety of their visitors, patients, employees and doctors.

The POST Newspaper previously reported that the doctor was taken to intensive care unit following the attack.

Facebook users reacted to the incident:

Sunitha Singh: My deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one. However no one has the right to assault any Dr. Irrespective of the consequences. I truly feel the pain of the family but all doctors will do everything in their power to save a patient during an operation.

Vasie Govender: She tried her best but family must understand she is not God so sad

POST

