NPA predicts increase in poverty-related crimes after lockdown

Durban - With the coronavirus pandemic lockdown easing, South Africans are being warned to expect a spike in crime. From March 29 to April 20 this year, crime fell dramatically compared with the same period last year. Murder was down 72%, robbery with aggravating circumstances fell by almost 70%, hijackings dropped by 80% and home robberies declined by more than 50%. Now, security companies are predicting a spike in crime. They are particularly worried about the daylight hours because there is a curfew in place that prevents non-essential travel from 8pm to 5am. With businesses closing and people losing their jobs, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is also anticipating an increase in poverty-related crimes. Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, recently told Parliament she expected to see an increase in poverty-related crimes such as theft, robbery, fraud, and housebreaking.

She was addressing the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and the select committee on security and justice.

Mary de Haas, a University of KwaZulu-Natal research fellow, said while hunger led to desperation the issue of crime during the lockdown was not solely based on poverty.

“Yes, there is a huge amount of hunger out there. I am dealing with areas where there are 2000 hungry families, but there are not enough food parcels to assist all of them. People are desperate and this is leading them to commit petty theft to sustain themselves and their families.”

She said ordinary and opportunistic criminals were taking advantage of this situation.

“These are the people looting stores, stealing liquor and food parcels to sell at higher prices to make more money.”

She said South Africans could not rely only on security companies and police to patrol the streets.

“Removing Policing Forums from communities was a big mistake. These forums have their ears on the ground and aid against crimes like these.

“As the lockdown continues, the situation will only get worse and could lead to an increase in violent and serious crimes.”

Prem Balram, head of Reaction Unit South Africa, said at the beginning of the lockdown they had seen a decline in crime.

The company monitors the Verulam, Tongaat and Phoenix areas.

“A few days after the lockdown eased, petty crime like your theft of garden tools, plants and fruit from trees began to increase. This, however, escalated to more serious crimes like your house break-ins, house robberies, and theft of motor vehicles.”

Balram said some cases were linked to poverty.

“People are hungry and will do just about anything to survive. There are also drug users and your regular criminals who are using this as an opportunity to steal.”

He said robberies occurred at any time of the day.

“We have been receiving high volumes of calls. The curfew and current regulations around the lockdown have not deterred criminals because it has not been properly enforced.”

Ivan Govender of National Security said since Friday there had been an increase in attempted break-ins in residential areas and on businesses that are closed during the lockdown.

“A sense of complacency has crept in among residents. They are not switching on their alarms systems like they would normally do because they are at home.”

Govender predicted a further spike in crime in the coming weeks as criminals become more desperate.

Gareth Naidoo, the spokesperson for KZN VIP Security, said petty crime was on the rise in Phoenix.

“Criminals are being caught stealing small items. The items are being sold either to buy food or to buy drugs. These crimes are being committed during the morning. They are just the tip of the iceberg.

“As the lockdown continues even at lower levels, we will see a spike.”

Dhevan Govindasamy, the spokesperson for PT Alarms, said there had been a drop in crime since the beginning of the lockdown but from last week house robberies and hijackings had increased.

“These crimes are not happening because people are hungry criminals are stealing items they can sell. If a person was doing it out of hunger, it would be bread or milk not garden tools or lotion from stores.”

Vaughan Pillay, district manager for Fidelity ADT in KZN, said: “We have received numerous reports of theft of electronic devices such as cellphones, laptops, and iPads through open windows or unlocked doors in the Berea, Westville, Upper Highway, Durban North and uMhlanga areas.”

He said opportunistic thieves were aware families would be working from home and children continuing with online schooling via electronic devices. Criminals would be on the lookout for opportunities to take advantage of vulnerable properties.

