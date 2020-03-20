Off-duty cop found dead after N2 shooting incident

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A 40-year-old man, believed to be an off-duty policeman died following a shooting incident on N2 on Friday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics, the incident took place on the north bound carriageway near the old airport. "On arrival found paramedics found SAPS in attendance and a vehicle parked on the side. "On assessment, a male believed to be a policeman, sustained a single gunshot wound to his upper body "There was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."

Jamieson said events leading up to the shooting were unknown and SAPS would be investigating further.

He added that it was an active crime scene and traffic was severely affected.

"It is advised to avoid this area at all costs."

Earlier this week, in a separate incident a Cape Town traffic official was allegedly gunned down by a taxi driver.

The Cape Times reported that the officer had arrested a taxi driver over a traffic infringement on the corners of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road.

The officer had been on his way to the Maitland police station with the suspect when he was allegedly attacked and shot dead with his service pistol in Acre Way.

The Western Cape police has launched a manhunt for the man who fled after allegedly killing the 49-year-old traffic officer.

The City of Cape Town said it was "shocked, saddened and angered by the senseless murder" of the traffic officer.

"On behalf of the City, I want to convey my deepest condolences to the family of the officer. We will assist them in any way possible through this very difficult time," said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

POST