Durban - Emergency services have confirmed that a viral video showing an Audi speeding along the M7 highway in Durban, is not new.
The video, which surfaced at the weekend and has been shared hundreds of times on social media, was taken via a dash cam video and shows the Audi veering off the road and down the side of the highway.
Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics confirmed that the video was from October 2018.
"It was part of an awareness programme that the video was posted. There are far too many deaths of the M7."