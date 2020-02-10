'Old' M7 fatal crash video renews calls for drivers to be cautious on the road









A picture of the car allegedly caught on the dashcam that crashed into an armco barrier. Picture: Supplied Durban - Emergency services have confirmed that a viral video showing an Audi speeding along the M7 highway in Durban, is not new. The video, which surfaced at the weekend and has been shared hundreds of times on social media, was taken via a dash cam video and shows the Audi veering off the road and down the side of the highway. Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics confirmed that the video was from October 2018. "It was part of an awareness programme that the video was posted. There are far too many deaths of the M7."



In the video, the vehicle with the dash cam tailgates the Audi.

The driver of the Audi dangerously veers through traffic overtaking many vehicles before eventually losing control of the car and crashing into the armco barriers.

KwaZulu-Natal metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh has cautioned people on posting old messages and videos on social media causing people to panic without stating that it is an old video.

Sewpersadh said when Metro police were first informed of the video a few days ago they immediately launched an investigation.

He said reckless and negligent driving would not b condoned.

Sewpersadh urged anyone with information to contact Metro PRO offices on 031 311 2807.

Late January Phumlile Ncube was arrested and charged for reckless and negligent driving after he posted a video of himself clocking 308km/h on his Audi TT.

The video, taken on the N1 Southbound in Midrand was widely circulated on social media.

The 36-year-old charged appeared in the Midrand Magistrate's Court and is out on R1000 bail.

