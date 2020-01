One of KZN's most wanted criminal arrested









Crime Durban - One of KwaZulu Natal's most wanted criminals has been arrested. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the 32-year-old suspect is allegedly linked to theft of motor vehicles, murder, robbery and taxi related incidents in the province. "He has been on the run from police and is expected to appear in court soon," said Mbele. Police found a 9mm pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition in his possession. Police said the suspect has been linked to the following incidents:

- Taxi owner Dustin Pillay was shot dead in Shakaskraal in September 2019. A white Jeep with two occupants opened fire at Pillay, fatally wounding him in September 2019. The suspects fled the scene and a case of murder was opened at Umhlai police station for investigation. Mfanufikile Dlamini, 29,was also recently arrested on this case and appeared in court.

- Sibusiso Shozi and Sibonelo Mazibuko were driving through Mobeni when an unknown man open fire at them before fleeing the scene on 9 March 2019 at 19:45pm. The two victims were found inside their vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene. Charges of murder were opened at Montclair SAPS for investigation.

-Sandile Ndimande and Mthoko Ndimande were at Mkhizwana in Umsunduzi on 29 August 2019 at 01:30, when suspects who were driving a Toyota Quantum forced them into the taxi. They drove off and the two men were later found dead with gunshot wounds. Charges of murder were opened at the Umsunduzi police station for investigation.

-A 41-year-old man alleged that on 5 November 2018 at 07:40, he parked his motor vehicle a Fredville when two suspects held him at gunpoint and drove away in his Toyota Quantum. A case of carjacking was opened at the Inchanga police station for investigation. The vehicle was later recovered at Cliffdale.



-On 27 February 2009 a 28-year-old realised that her vehicle which was parked at her place of residence at Unit 2 in Mpumalanga was allegedly stolen. A case of theft was opened at Mpumalanga police station for investigation.



The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has commended the police officers for arresting the suspect. “We are pleased that the suspect has finally arrested and we are certain that he will remain behind bars for long period,” he said.

