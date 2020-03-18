OPINION: Taking on Covid-19 with ‘manja milk’ and rasam

PLEASE NOTE: This is an opinion piece and is not meant to replace prescriptions from a trained medical practioner. Please consult your medical practitioner for professional guidance. The plan is that rather than resorting to antivirals and self-isolation, Covid-19 will be attacked with large doses of homemade remedies combined with customs and traditional beliefs. For long it has been held that Indian curries have antiviral properties because of the spices used. The quantity of garam masala, which contains pungent spices like cloves, cinnamon and cardamom, and the curry powder, which has turmeric, chilli powder, ground coriander, ground cumin, ground ginger and pepper, will be doubled at the first sign of any onset of flu-like symptoms. Apart from the hot weather in India, which is said to slow the spread of coronavirus, perhaps it is the spicy food which is responsible for the Asian subcontinent having a relatively low number of cases of infection. At the time of writing, more than 120 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and at least 4500 deaths have been reported in 114 countries globally.

Yet India, which at 1.37 billion citizens, the second most populated country after China (which bequeathed the world with Covid-19), has reported 126 confirmed cases by yesterday.

Compare this with Italy, which by yesterday had reported more than 20000 coronavirus cases in a population of 60 million; Germany, which had more than 4 000 cases in a population of 83 million; and the US, with more than 1600 cases in a population of 330 million (as per the WHO Situation Report which is updated every 24 hours).

One would think India’s risks of catching the virus would be extremely elevated, given its high population density, creaky health-care mechanism and extreme internal migration.

I can only surmise it must be the spices, herbs, religious rituals and vegetarianism, all working collectively, that must be responsible for Covid-19 meeting its match among Indians.

The cow is revered in India and is regarded as the “mother”. The eating of beef among Hindus is taboo. Soon after the outbreak of coronavirus, politicians urged people to consider cow urine and cow dung to combat the outbreak.

The writer says ‘manja milk’ can help most respiratory illnesses.

The spread of coronavirus is believed to have started on December 10 in a Chinese wet market where stalls are squeezed together to form narrow lanes, where locals and visitors shop for cuts of meat.

Wet markets put people and live and dead animals - dogs, cats, chickens, pigs, snakes, and more - in constant close contact. That makes it easy for a virus to jump from animal to human.

In India, at least 40% of the population is vegetarian.

Those who are non-vegetarian eat small quantities of meat - mostly goat, chicken and fish - and that too, only occasionally. Cats and dogs are not eaten.

While the Western world greets with a handshake or kiss, most Indians still resort to the old custom of greeting people with both the hands folded and smilingly saying “namaste” or “namaskar”, which means “I bow to the godliness inside you”.

With coronavirus unleashing its feverish fury on the world, handshaking as a social habit has been put on hold.

So you see, for centuries Indians have known a thing or two about not spreading germs through handshakes, kissing and hugging.

We also know that “manja milk” can sort out most respiratory illnesses. The turmeric that is mixed in milk with some ginger has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that fight infections.

And then there’s the king of all soups, rasam, which traditionally prepared, using tamarind juice, tomato, chillies, black pepper, cumin and other spices, provides an excellent preventive measure to ward off many diseases.

My friend Jimmy Parthiben Moodley, whose family has a prayer goods stall at the Mount Edgecombe Temple, is considering introducing a talisman for coronavirus.

Local Hindus have for generations offered miniature silver objects shaped as body parts to the Gods at the Isipingo and Mount Edgecombe Temple during the annual Mariamman prayer as a pleading to be rid of a physical ailment.

Big Jim says a piece of metal in the shape of the whole human body - corona- virus eventually affects all the cells in the body - may be considered to be sold at the temple so that worshippers can seek protection against the virus even before it attacks.

Tamil scholar and popular radio personality Mala Lutchmanan has told me that predictions of coronavirus - like other pandemics such as cholera, the Asian flu, the Spanish flu, Ebola, malaria, tuberculosis, leprosy, typhoid, bubonic plague, smallpox, ordinary flu and HIV/Aids - had been noted in an ancient Hindu book of predictions.

She said the predictions were made centuries ago by a Telugu saint, Sri Veerabhoga Vasantharaya, who was able to foretell the state of governments, agricultural production, natural calamities, plagues, financial performance and deaths of world figures.

According to her, in recent years, it has been regularly predicted that brutal killers in the form of viruses will wipe out large numbers of the world population “because of man’s evil ways during this period of Kali Yuga”.

“In Hinduism, Kali Yuga - which lasts many thousands of years - is the last of the four stages the world goes through as described in the Sanskrit scriptures.

“It has been predicted that there will be global suffering because during Kali Yuga we will notice that religion, truthfulness, cleanliness and tolerance will all diminish day by day.”

I did not want to argue with Mala. Or Sri Veerabhoga Vasantharaya, for that matter. I believe there are far more good people on Earth than bad people.

And we can hope that because there are still many, many people who do good on Earth for the benefit of their fellow men and women, coronavirus will spare the whole of humanity.

If you have faith in the universal oneness that binds us all, whether black, white, blue or brown, you will realise that everything in life happens for a reason.

Aristotle put it nicely when he said things happen today because they have a purpose later on.

Every choice we make, every outcome that happens from these choices, every person who comes into our lives, and every person who leaves - all of these happen for a reason.

They make us who we are today.

And, even when you can’t understand it at that very moment, there is a reason why things happen how and when they do. Because, down the line, somewhere in the future, something else happens, that is so wonderful.

It’s only then that you realise the good thing would never have come to fruition had there not been earlier suffering. My prayer is that the struggle against coronavirus will yield a miraculous cure for cancer - quickly.

* Devan is a media consultant and social commentator. Share your comments with him on: [email protected]

