Outcry over pensions, social grants collection date change

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - FROM May, pensioners and people with disabilities will have to wait three extra days to withdraw their social grants, while parents receiving child support grant will have to wait an additional five days. Pensioner's and disabled grants will be issued on May 4 and 5 and all other grants on May 6. Vasagie Pillay, 73, of Clare Estate, said she was concerned because her food supply for the month was running out. Pillay lives with her 83-year-old brother, who also collects a pension of R1880. “We are already struggling to make ends meet. We have to pay for the water, lights and rates, which is sometimes more than R2 000 a month. We have to set aside money to buy the monthly groceries and for travelling to the supermarket, the hospital and the clinic.

“Right now, my cupboards and fridge are almost empty. But this is usually what happens every month. We cannot buy a lot of groceries because we don’t have much money left over. If the government makes us wait even longer, it means we will go without food for those extra days. This is unfair.”

Muniamma Govender, 77, of Phoenix, who owns her home, said she paid R1 000 for utilities and travelling to the doctor for her monthly appointments.

“I have to budget every week. I buy a few groceries and vegetables as well as bread and milk. The new dates will not benefit us, it will harm us.”

Preshanta Sukdeo, 28, of Phoenix, said she knew she would run out of disposable nappies and baby formula for her 6-month-old daughter. She and her 30-year-old husband have two other children, aged seven and three, and they receive R440 for each child.

“I will now have to ration how often I change my baby’s diapers,” said Sukdeo.

She said her two children were provided with meals while in school and crèche and now that both were closed she had to provide them with three meals a day.

The couple have been selling toys and children’s books in the Durban CBD for the past five years. They make between R500 and R1 000 a week.

At the end of March, with their earnings and the child support grants, they paid their rent and utility bills and purchased groceries for the first week of the lockdown.

They received grocery hampers in the second week, which are almost finished.

“We were hoping to go back to work after the lockdown, but it was extended, and we were told we now have to wait longer for the child support grant. We don’t know how we will manage.”

Preston Moodley, 38, who lives in the Durban CBD and works as a handyman, earns between R100 and R150 a day. He collects child support grants for his daughters, aged 12 and 5.

“The child support grant and my daily wage ensure that I pay my rent and the girls do not go to bed hungry. But I have not worked since the lockdown and there is no income.”

Moodley said they also received food hampers.

“But it will not last until the next grant payout. My wife and I are praying for a miracle.”

Paula Proudlock, a senior researcher at the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town, said they, together with academics and civil society leaders, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Lindiwe Zulu, the Minister of Social Development, to increase the child support grant by R500 for the next six months.

She said this would make a difficult situation for parents, who receive child support grants, slightly easier.

Sandy Godlwana, the director of communication and marketing for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KZN, said: “Under normal circumstances we will pay from the third and fifth of the month. May is an exception because the third falls on a Sunday so we will pay from Monday the 4th and on the 6th.

“This will be a permanent arrangement and it is informed by the fact that the dignity of the vulnerable is compromised if they share queues with young people and month-end shoppers.

“Sassa has more than 17 million beneficiaries and for them to share space with people who are paid at the end of the month also puts pressure on the banking system and cash availability at stores and ATMs. This change will ensure manageable social distancing at cash outlets and avoid overcrowding, especially for the aged and disabled.”

POST