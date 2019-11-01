Outrage over fireworks detonating in dog's throat









Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - ANIMAL rights activists are foaming at the mouth after Bruno, a 6-year-old German Shepherd from Phoenix had a firework detonate in his throat on Saturday. Neeri Naidoo of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) said the dog owners must be held legally responsible for negligence. “The owners must take responsibility. This type of incident should not have happened at all.” Bruno is currently under heavy sedation and on an oxygen pipe at Ashburne Veterinary Clinic in Durban North. The firework is said to have been thrown by a child during a family braai at a Croftdene complex. Before the family could react, Bruno grabbed the firework with its jaw.

“From what I gather, the firework was only to be used by persons over the age of 16, but it was lit by a child. This indicates negligence on the parents’ side, and they should be held accountable.”

She said many notices were put out, emphasising the importance of keeping animals away from fireworks, but this was not adhered to.

Greg Bower of Kingdom Cats Sanctuary, who responded to the incident, said the family immediately rushed Bruno to the vet and contributed towards his bill.

Bower said the child who threw the cracker was severely traumatised after the incident.

“Bruno is still in an oxygen tank, but breathing by himself. He is on an antibiotic drip in case of infection. Initial X-rays reveal no damage to his throat. He is still sedated and sleeping. We are hoping he will make a full recovery.”

The Ashburne Vet confirmed that Bruno was in a critical but stable condition. It also confirmed that the family visited Bruno on Sunday.

David Rogers, General Manager of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Durban, said most people failed to understand the destructive force of fireworks on animals and children.

“The dog should have been kept in a safe environment, away from the noise. If a dog sees a firework, their innate reaction is to catch it. The family should have exercised better care.”

Rogers was of two minds as to whether to prosecute the family legally.

“Hopefully, they have learnt their lesson, and this will serve as a deterrent for other families.”

He said the use of fireworks should be banned and only handled by professionals.

Tanya Fleischer of Durban & Coast SPCA said they were not called out to investigate the incident.

PACT was called to two other incidents in Phoenix.

In the first incident, children had tied a firework around the tail of a dog, but the owner removed the firework before it went off.

Another dog, that had just woken up after the tranquilliser it was given wore off, became frantic and got itself stuck in a burglar guard.

