Aries (March 21 - April 19) Hello fire! A reminder to use your strength. Trust your intuition. New challenges are heading your way with a positive outcome. Highs: Letting go of what was holding you back. Lows: Self-doubt. Anger outbursts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Sweetheart, this an important time for lifestyle changes. Money management, health and wellness should take priority. Self-employment looks favourable. Highs: Deeper connection in relationships. Lows: Anxiety and low moods

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Honey, it’s time to focus on your future. Over-thinking and questioning the past is not going to move you further. Reach out to those who matter. Highs: New financial opportunities. Lows: feeling stuck and disappointed.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Cancer! The recent retrograde has made you realise you have to stand up for yourself. Say no to second place. Highs: Financial reward. Lows: Feelings of inadequacy that are not real.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Sweetheart, this is time to keep things in balance. You will feel that you may have overlooked a few things. That’s over and in the past. Set your goals and stay focused. Highs: New opportunities career wise. Lows: Feeling stuck over a past issue.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Honey, this is a transformational time. Do not feel bad to focus on your goals. You will feel guilt-tripped to put someone first. Focus your energy on you for now. Highs: Feeling loved. Lows: Feeling unwell.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libra, your energies are saying this is your time to be direct. You always try to keep some level of peace and overlook your emotions. Do not feel afraid. Highs: Romantic breakthroughs. Lows: Questioning loyalty

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Ooh La La! Suddenly all that heavy energy has left. This is a time to feel like you can do it. Set your plans in motion. Keep your eye on the goal. Highs: Feeling like you are winning. Lows: Impulsive with money.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Hey gorgeous. This is the time to show your true colours. You have been sitting with some decisions and questions for so long. Highs: Walking away from toxic connections. Lows: Poor sleep.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Hi honey. You are going to feel a mixed bag of emotions. Remember you are so loved. Your calm nature is respected. Open up about your feelings. Do not feel alone. People may not be aware that you just need a hug. Highs: Adventure. Lows: Feeling isolated.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Gorgeous! The past year has been such a whirlwind. 2024 looks so much better. Financial opportunities are there. Investigate new pathways. Be brave! You got this. Highs: Love connections Lows: Low physical energy

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Dear Pisces, do not feel afraid of new challenges. 2024 sees breakthroughs for you. You have to try. You will feel overwhelmed by certain family. Be clear about your feelings. Highs: Romance looks good. Lows: Losing your temper. Apologising has never hurt anyone.