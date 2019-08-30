Tyrone Pillay’s shirt is on display at the Olympic Museum. Picture: Facebook

Durban - A SOUTH African Paralympian has had his name etched into the halls of heroes, after his green-and-gold shirt was displayed at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. On Saturday, Tyrone Pillay, 39, of Reservoir Hills, posted on Facebook: “From being the kid that no one thought would reach his dream, to now being in history forever. It’s an honour to have my Paralympic shirt on display at the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.”

Pillay said nothing could have stopped him from achieving his goal - not even being born with a deformed left leg and being fitted with a prosthetic at just 10 months old.

He won a bronze medal for shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Born and raised in Reservoir Hills, Pillay was bitten by the sports bug in high school. He played cricket for 14 years but, after watching the 2008 Beijing Games, he plunged himself into the world of athletics.

“I was blown away by all the amazing people participating - some running with prosthetics, some blind, and some in wheelchairs. I felt that was what I needed to do and I would be truly accepted for who I am.”

After trying javelin and discus, he realised his best performance was in the shot put and that his strength would be used to the best of his advantage.

“I did not know any of the techniques, so I taught myself by watching videos on YouTube.”

Although he did not qualify for the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, Pillay set his sights on the Rio Games.

He said the medal in Rio and holding the South African and African shot put records would be considered a great achievement, but wearing the green and gold had always been number one.

“Achievements and accolades are great, but creating a legacy is far greater.”

He is currently training for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This, said Pillay, would be his final major competition before retiring.

