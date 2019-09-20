Maqsood Alli Supplied

Durban - A NEWLANDS West couple buried their eldest son on Monday night after he was killed during a robbery at the First National Bank on Chris Hani Road in Briardene. Moulana Maqsood Alli, 29, who worked at Hassim’s Packaging, went to the bank with his employer and was attacked by four armed men.

His uncle, Mahomed Azez, said there were other people in the bank but his nephew appeared to be their target.

“He was beaten with a gun, and when he fell, a shot was fired at him and it struck his heart. His employer was not badly hurt.”

Alli died at the scene.

The suspects fled in a getaway car.

Azez said he informed Alli’s dad, Salim, a state paramedic, about the shooting

“He rushed to the bank but nothing could be done to save his son’s life.”

Azez said his nephew’s younger brothers died in an accident two years ago on the same stretch of road.

“His parents and wife are distraught. All we have now is faith and family to keep us going. We believe the Almighty will do what is right, and we will be there for each other during this trying time.

“I watched Maqsood grow from a boy into a high-spirited man. He did not deserve to be gunned down.”

Last year, Alli got married and two months ago he and his wife, Shumiya, became parents to their son, Mahomed.

Alli’s burial was held at the Riverside Cemetery.

A case of robbery and murder has been opened at Greenwood Park SAPS.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, chief executive of FNB Points of Presence, said it could not comment the light of the pending police investigation.

