Parents demand New West Secondary remove pupil allegedly linked to hijacking









Parents at New West Secondary in Newlands staged a protest outside the school demanding the removal of a pupil allegedly linked to a hijacking incident. Picture: Janine Moodley Durban - Parents at New West Secondary School staged a protest outside the school on Thursday morning demanding the removal of a pupil who is allegedly linked to a hijacking incident. In addition to the hijacking incident, the 19-year-old Grade 11 pupil is accused of intimidating other pupils. One parent claimed the pupil allegedly held another pupil at knifepoint during school hours last year. However, the Department of Education this week said the pupil could remain at the school. Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the school should focus on teaching and the pupils on learning.

"It is the start of the new academic year. Let us respect school policies and educate our pupils."

On Thursday morning about 30 parents gathered outside the school gates.

Metro police, community policing forums members and a private security company were also present.

According to Viresh Bhana, chairperson of the school’s governing body, the matter was brought before the body’s disciplinary tribunal last year.

"At the meeting, it is alleged that the mother requested for her child to complete the 2019 academic year and thereafter she would transfer him to another school.

"But on Monday, two weeks into the academic year, the boy’s father allegedly insisted that his child continue his studies at the school.

“The parent threatened the principal and educators to admit the pupil. He is 19-years-old and is repeating Grade 11. The parent then bypassed school staff and physically placed the pupil into a class. He threatened that he would kill anyone who tried to remove the pupil.”

Bhana said when the principal tried to address the matter, the parent allegedly physically and verbally abused the principal.

He confirmed that a case has been opened by the principal against the parent.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday the principal contacted the education department about the incident. An official from the department came through and instructed the pupil remain at school.”

Protesting parents told POST they were not happy with the decision and are afraid for the safety of their children.

A parent who has a daughter in Grade 8 said she was scared that pupil had to potential to pose great danger to the school.

“Previously he carried a knife to school. What if he carries a gun the next time and decides to shoot anyone he is angry with.

“Pupils are not being searched at the gates and can carry any type of weapon with them.”

Another parent threatened to remove her child from the school if the department refuses to take their concerns seriously.

“I thought this was a good school where my child could receive a great education in a safe, comfortable environment. But now we have to worry about whether our children could get killed. It makes me very anxious.”

Thirona Moodley, provincial chief executive officer for NAPTOSA KZN condemned the assault of the principal and said it was unacceptable that any teacher or pupil should fear their safety when going to school.

"The pupil must be placed at a school located in his area of residence, Ntuzuma. The child is currently not registered at New West Secondary as the parents transferred him out of the school."

SAPS did not respond to queries regarding the alleged hijacking.

