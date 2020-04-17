Parents express joy following amended regulations in shared custody

Durban - DARRYL Frank is a happy man. On Sunday, he spent three hours with his son at his home in Montford, Chatsworth, and on Thursday, he will celebrate his child’s first birthday with him. The regulations pertaining to parents who share custody of their children were relaxed, and this could not have come at a better time for 30-year-old Frank. “When Lindiwe Zulu, the Minister of Social Development, initially said the movement of children between parents who shared custody was prohibited, I felt as if the wind was knocked out of me. “I barely had contact with my son during the lockdown, and I became depressed.

“But last Tuesday, when the minister announced that children could move between homes, I could not have been happier.”

According to the amendment, the movement of a child is extended only to parents who have a court agreement in place and parents must have a copy of the court order while travelling during the lockdown.

In addition to this, the houses from which the child is travelling to and from should be Covid-19 free.

According to Frank’s court order, he can spend every Sunday with his son from 1pm to 4pm.

He is also allowed reasonable contact, and this includes phone calls, and he can share time on special occasions.

“On Sunday, I could not wait to hold and kiss him. My parents picked him up and called me when they were at the front gate. I waved at him, and as I walked toward the car, he just stared at me.

“When I opened the door and held out my arms, he jumped into them. That feeling was priceless.”

Frank added that he could not wait to celebrate his son’s first birthday with him.

“I will have him from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, and now that he will turn one, he will spend every alternate weekend with me.

“Starting this weekend, I will be able to pick him up on Saturday morning and drop him off on Sunday.

“It will be just dad and son spending quality time together.”

Frank, who owns a cleaning service, said prior to the lockdown, he bought his little boy a children’s electric car.

“Being able to give him this gift is extra special because a few days ago, I did not think this would be possible.”

Frank said they would celebrate with cake and a few goodies.

“This is the first grandchild in our family, so my parents, two sisters and I will shower him with love.”

After the minister’s initial announcement that the movement of children between parents, who shared custody was prohibited, Enver Naidoo, another father, told the POST he struggled to cope without seeing his child.

The paramedic said, prior to the lockdown, he spent every second weekend with his 3-year-old son.

“Then not seeing him during the lockdown killed me, and when I found out I could finally see him, I honestly felt free,” said Naidoo, 41, of Verulam.

“I know my son also missed me. As per the court order, I could video call him every day between 5pm and 7pm, and during this time, he would ask ‘dad when are you picking me up?’.

Naidoo is allowed to pick up his child on Friday and drop him off on Sunday.

“I will stock up on his favourite snacks, which include cookies, ice-cream, chips and popcorn, and we will watch his favourite cartoon, Paw Patrol.

“We will also play with building blocks and puzzles because he loves anything that deals with construction.”

Naidoo said he bought a new cricket set and educational games.

While there was excitement about their weekend together, there was also a hesitancy in Naidoo’s voice.

As an essential worker, and dealing with health care, he would have to weigh his options on whether it was safe to keep his son.

“My worst fear is contracting the virus and infecting my son. I have tested for the virus, and the result was negative. I am taking the necessary precautions, but I still worry.

“I will carefully weigh the situation. If I am exposed to more infected patients, then I will have to make the sacrifice and not see my son.”

