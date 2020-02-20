Durban - A convicted criminal who murdered an SAPS employee while out on parole has been sentenced to life.
This week the Mtubatuba High Court sentenced Nhlanhla “Sathane” Mhlongo, 23, to life imprisonment for the brutal kidnapping and murder of Gareth Toohey in January last year.
The court heard how Toohey, 38, an administration clerk at Sundumbili SAPS, was kidnapped by Mhlongo, who was known to him, on January 22.
A day later police discovered Toohey's vehicle which was found burnt at a sugarcane field in the Nyoni area.
"Not far from his burnt vehicle, his body was recovered. His hands and legs were tied with a rope and his body was burnt," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.