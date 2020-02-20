Parolee jailed for life for killing a SAPS admin clerk









Gavel. Durban - A convicted criminal who murdered an SAPS employee while out on parole has been sentenced to life. This week the Mtubatuba High Court sentenced Nhlanhla “Sathane” Mhlongo, 23, to life imprisonment for the brutal kidnapping and murder of Gareth Toohey in January last year. The court heard how Toohey, 38, an administration clerk at Sundumbili SAPS, was kidnapped by Mhlongo, who was known to him, on January 22. A day later police discovered Toohey's vehicle which was found burnt at a sugarcane field in the Nyoni area. "Not far from his burnt vehicle, his body was recovered. His hands and legs were tied with a rope and his body was burnt," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said police investigations revealed that the deceased was assaulted with a hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver before being set alight.





"He was also robbed of R200 in cash that was taken from his wallet. The money was used to buy petrol at a service station to set the victim and his vehicle alight."

Mhlongo received an additional 15 years for robbery, five years for kidnapping and five years for malicious damage to property.

Police said that during investigations police found that Mhlongo was out on parole for a robbery case committed in 2018.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula hailed the sentence as a victory.

"It sends a clear message to other criminals that wherever you are hiding we will find you. We hope that this sentence will bring comfort to the family and fellow collegues who lost their loved one. The sterling investigation conducted by the investigative team is commended."

POST