Parsee Rustomjee Primary School launches its first computer lab

The principal, Salesh Panday, said: “Our school celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Over those 60 years, this is the first time a computer lab has been established at the school.”

He said they secured a sponsorship of R150 000 from Liebherr Africa in December.

“We reached out to them in May last year to help us with funding for a computer lab, so we could teach coding and robotics. They gave us the money in December but the project was put on hold as we had to elect a new governing body in March.

“They then sanctioned the spending for the lab. Given the state of the economy, we are grateful for the partnership and their generosity," said Panday.