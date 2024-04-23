Parts of Verulam still without water

DESPITE assurances that their water supply would be restored, some Verulam residents are still with dry taps. To add to their woes, it has been alleged that all water tanker services have been suspended.

Last week, community activist Roshan Lil-Ruthan told the POST that the final tie-in of an aqueduct from Hazelmere to Grange was being completed. “This would ensure that a larger volume of water from the Hazelmere Treatment Works reaches the Grange Reservoir. If successful, the water woes of residents living in these areas would end. We are hopeful,” he said at the time. Unfortunately, this did not happen.

"The area supplying Hazelmere fed reservoirs to Grange and its suburbs, currently has water. However, the rest of Verulam has been without water for eight days, as of this morning. “This includes the Mount View Reservoir system, including Tp1 and Tp3. Unfortunately, the councillors have informed me that there are no water tankers from the municipality available in the area. Despite this, we are thankful that we have some private water distributors in the area," stated Lil-Ruthan. “It is honestly sad for the people. I received a call from a lady requesting help after she fell down while trying to collect water. These are complaints I get daily and I honestly don't know what to do anymore,” he added.