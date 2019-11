Pastor and driver survive head-on collision









Durban - IT WAS only through God’s intervention that Pastor Isabelle Ezra Pillay and her friend, who was driving, survived a head-on collision. They were travelling in a BMW on the M13 near Westville last Thursday when their car collided with a taxi. Pillay’s brother, Jeff Ezra, said the car was written off. She remains in ICU at a Durban hospital. Pillay sustained fractures and injuries to her legs, ribs and forehead. The driver is also believed to still be in hospital.

Her family declined to comment.

Thirteen occupants in the taxi were also injured.

“We thank God she is alive,” Ezra said.

“It is only through His divine hands that she was protected.

“If you look at the condition of the vehicle, you would be shocked that anyone survived the crash.

“God definitely was with them that day.”

He said his sister had difficulty breathing because of fractured rib.

“But she is recovering.”

Pillay is a minister at the Faith Revival Church in Phoenix.

She is also a programme host at a Christian radio station in Durban.

Ezra said she had just finished a recording and they were dropping someone off in Westville when the accident happened.

Garrith Jamieson, a spokesperson for Rescue Care, said 15 people were taken to hospital.

He said multiple people were found lying on the highway and that Pillay was trapped in the passenger seat.

The Jaws of Life were used to remove her from the wreckage.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.

POST