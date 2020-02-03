Durban - A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a light motor vehicle in Windermere on Sunday evening.
According to Russel Meiring from ER 24, the man believed to be in his 40s, was struck at the Umgeni and Churchill Road Intersection.
"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the middle of the road. The light motor vehicle that had struck the man was found parked a short distance away.
"Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.
"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene."