Pedestrian killed, 18 injured in weekend accidents in KZN









11 people were killed in a bakkie rollover. Picture: ER24 Durban - A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a light motor vehicle in Windermere on Sunday evening. According to Russel Meiring from ER 24, the man believed to be in his 40s, was struck at the Umgeni and Churchill Road Intersection. "ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the middle of the road. The light motor vehicle that had struck the man was found parked a short distance away. "Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. "Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene."

Meiring said the driver escaped injury.

In a separate incident a pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck by a light motor vehicle on the Intersite Road in Springfield, Durban on Saturday.

The man believed to be in his 30s was found lying on the pavement just after 6:30pm

"The light motor vehicle was found parked a short distance away. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

"The man was treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions."

Meiring said he was then transported to Addington Provincial Hospital for further care he required.

He added that the driver of the light motor vehicle fortunately escaped injury.

SAPS were on scene for both incidents.

Also at the weekend a total of 17 people were injured in two accidents.

On Saturday evening 11 people, including children were injured after a bakkie rolled multiple times down an embankment off a dirt road in Caluza, Pietermaritzburg.

In Crammond six people were injured when two light motor vehicles collided on the R614.

In both incident patients were taken to hospital.

POST



