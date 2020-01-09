Pedestrian killed, another injured after being struck by taxi in Pietermaritzburg









A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a taxi. Picture: ER24 Durban - A man believed to be in his 40s, was killed after he was struck by a taxi whilst they were walking along Campsdrift Road in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning. According to ER24's Russel Meiring a 38-year-old woman was also injured. "ER24 paramedics were dispatched to the call, arriving on scene at 07h40. Both the man and woman were found lying on the side of the road while the taxi had come to a stop a short distance away. "Medics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life while the woman had sustained moderate injuries. "Medics immediately began CPR and provided the man with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead on scene," said Meiring.

He said once the woman had been treated, she was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for further care.

He said the driver of the taxi escaped injury.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," concluded Meiring.

This week the KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli ordered road accident experts to launch a full-scale investigation into the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of 10 people in Blood River on Sunday.

Preliminary reports revealed that a minibus taxi collided head-on with a BMW 1 Series and upon impact both vehicles caught alight the Mercury reported.

