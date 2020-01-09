Durban - A man believed to be in his 40s, was killed after he was struck by a taxi whilst they were walking along Campsdrift Road in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning.
According to ER24's Russel Meiring a 38-year-old woman was also injured.
"ER24 paramedics were dispatched to the call, arriving on scene at 07h40. Both the man and woman were found lying on the side of the road while the taxi had come to a stop a short distance away.
"Medics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life while the woman had sustained moderate injuries.
"Medics immediately began CPR and provided the man with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead on scene," said Meiring.