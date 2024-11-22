Phoenix Child Welfare urgently calls on all sectors to help alleviate poverty

The Phoenix Child welfare is calling on members of the community to help alleviate poverty by donating to the One Can drive. Raj Saroop, the president of Phoenix Child Welfare, said: “In our community, where there is little hope and hunger is an all-too-common reality, Phoenix Child Welfare remains committed to being a beacon of support for children and families facing the crushing weight of poverty.

"Yet, as the challenges grow, so does the urgent need for collective action. We are calling upon everyone — schools, businesses, and institutions alike — to join us in a simple yet impactful mission: our One Can initiative.” He added that the premise was simple. "If just one person can contribute One Can of non-perishable food, you can make a profound difference. Each can donated will bring comfort to a family wondering where their next meal will come from and reassures children, who face food insecurity. These cans represent more than food. They represent compassion, solidarity, and a belief in a community where no one is forgotten.

“Now imagine the distress of a parent who cannot afford to provide even the bare essentials, or the heartbreak of a child who goes to bed hungry. These are not just statistics or stories. They are our neighbours, the children we see at school, and the families we greet at community events. Phoenix Child Welfare sees these faces every day, and we know that together we can turn the tide of hunger. But we can’t do it alone. “Our work at Phoenix Child Welfare has always centred on the well-being of our youngest and most vulnerable. With One Can, we aim to create a ripple effect of kindness and care that addresses the most basic yet vital need: food. Your contribution could be the reason a family feels hope again." He said it took a little to make an enormous impact.

“Please consider donating One Can of non-perishable food. Your donated items can be dropped off at our office at 10 Featherstone Place in Whetstone, Phoenix. Community members can schedule a pick-up at your convenience. Our goal is to collect 5 000 cans by December 6. We are available to answer any queries via call or WhatsApp at 084 4079 085.” Saroop added that poverty was not an issue one could solve overnight. "But through small, consistent acts of kindness, we can chip away at its devastating effects. We appeal to your heart, your humanity, and your commitment to the community we all call home.