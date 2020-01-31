Phoenix couple nabbed with drugs, gold AK47 granted bail









Police seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five magazines, 10 cellphones, three digital video recorders and 287 rounds of ammunition at the weekend. Picture Supplied / SAPS Durban -Three people arrested in a Phoenix drug raid where a gold-plated AK47 was seized were granted bail in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday. Claude Mariah, 35, his wife Celestine, 37 and 27-year-old Dean Dhanny were released on R5000 bail each. The trio were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by various law enforcement units at Mariah's home in Wareham Place last weekend. They were all charged with possession of and dealing in drugs. During the operation, police officers seized two pistols, a shotgun, a gold-plated AK47, five magazines, 10 cellphones, three DVRs and 287 rounds of ammunition.

Police also seized 12 000 heroin capsules and R19 371 in cash from the accused.

The total value of the items recovered was estimated at R430 000.

Earlier this week, Yaseen Sheik Mohamed, 54, was released on bail after police raided an upmarket Umhlanga flat and seized drugs worth R1 million.

"During the search 15 136 heroin tablets, 2.6 kilograms of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules," said Mhlongo.

This week Mohamed was charged with dealing and possession of drugs.

He has been remanded in police custody until his next court appearance on February 6, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

Mohamed is expected to apply for bail at that hearing.

Mhlongo said Mohamed is currently out on R40 000 bail following his arrest in December in connection with a R1,5 million drug bust at an upmarket.

Drug-manufacturing machinery, paraphernalia, packaging and about R100 000 in cash was also seized.

