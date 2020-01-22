Kaylee, 7, of Trenance Manor in Phoenix, competed against 260 participants from across Africa. She came second.
“I dreamt of getting a chess title but people told me I am too little and it would take a long time to achieve,” she said. “I proved them wrong.”
She went on to play in the 11th annual Jacob Zuma Chess Foundation Tournament and won first place in the Under-15 division.
Last week, the Grade 3 pupil at Hopeville Primary School won the U-8 Blitz Chess Champion title at the South African Junior Chess Championship in Boksburg.