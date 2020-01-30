A week ago Rajen Govender fought off his wife and three other women while they were allegedly attempting to strangle him in his Phoenix home while he was watching television.

This week, Govender, 61, said he was traumatised and now lived in fear. His wife Sandra Govender, 53, and co-accused Kwanele Mbele, Nomfundisi Ntape and Zandile Mvelu were arrested last Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The couple had been married for 35 years but were separated for most of their marriage. They have two children. “We live together but we led different lives.”

He said his throat was injured and he struggled to speak.

“I am going to the hospital for treatment. This ordeal has taken a toll on me.”

The four women appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday and were remanded in custody at the Phoenix police station.

The case was adjourned to this week Friday for a possible bail application.

Govender, a pensioner, fell asleep while watching TV and awoke when the women allegedly tried to strangle him.

“The women pulled the scarf tightly around my neck and held a bin bag over my face,” he said.

“I used all my strength to fight back and scream for help but they dragged me from the lounge to the bedroom. I was somehow able to activate the panic button in the bedroom.”

Govender said a neighbour, who heard the alarm, arrived at his home.

“The women left me in the bedroom and went to the door. They did not want to open it for him. I staggered to the lounge to open the door for him.”

He said while the women remained in the lounge, he told the neighbour what happened. The accused were subsequently arrested.

“I was lucky he saved me.”

