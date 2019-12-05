Durban - A Phoenix postman allegedly slit his wife's throat because he suspected she was unfaithful and engaging in extramarital affairs.
This is the State's contention in indictments served on Kasilal Singh earlier today in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.
The 43-year-old had been charged with the murder of his wife Avina Singh, 39, a bookkeeper.
Avina was found dead in the bedroom of their Stonebridge home on May, 3. Her throat had been slit and their home set alight.
Singh faces charges of murder, arson, and theft.