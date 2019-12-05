Phoenix postman killed wife because he suspected she was having an affair: State









Durban - A Phoenix postman allegedly slit his wife's throat because he suspected she was unfaithful and engaging in extramarital affairs. This is the State's contention in indictments served on Kasilal Singh earlier today in the Verulam Magistrate's Court. The 43-year-old had been charged with the murder of his wife Avina Singh, 39, a bookkeeper. Avina was found dead in the bedroom of their Stonebridge home on May, 3. Her throat had been slit and their home set alight. Singh faces charges of murder, arson, and theft.

According to the indictments the couple had been experiencing "marital discord" over Singh's suspicions.

It further alleges that a month before her murder, Avina left their family home to live with extended relatives, which allegedly drove her husband to kill her.

On May 3, 2019, Singh allegedly lured Avina to their home on the pretext of discussing their marital problems.

It is further alleged that when she arrived Singh attacked her with a knife and fatally stabbed her.

He thereafter allegedly set their home alight before fleeing with his wife's cellphones.

Singh handed himself to the police four days later at the Durban North Police Station.



He was first first denied bail in May and then launched an appeal in the Durban High Court.

The appeal was heard in November in the Durban High Court.

However Judge Esther Steyn upheld the decision.

Singh remains behind bars at Westville Prison.

He will appear in court in February next year for a pre-trial conference. The exact date of the trial has not been finalised.

The State is expected to call 32 witnesses.

POST