Durban - A principal at a Phoenix primary school is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court following allegations of rape.
The 54-year-old who was arrested has been charged for the rape of a 39-year-old teacher at a primary school in Phoenix.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the incident took place at the school around mid-morning on Monday.
She said the rape charge is being investigated by the Phoenix FCS Unit.
KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said he was not aware of the incident.