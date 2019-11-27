Phoenix school principal arrested for allegedly raping teacher









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Durban - A principal at a Phoenix primary school is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court following allegations of rape. The 54-year-old who was arrested has been charged for the rape of a 39-year-old teacher at a primary school in Phoenix. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the incident took place at the school around mid-morning on Monday. She said the rape charge is being investigated by the Phoenix FCS Unit. KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said he was not aware of the incident.

Speaking generally, Mthethwa said the department had a policy on sexual misconduct.

In November the Department fired seven teachers and an administrator for sexually related violations against pupils.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department was committed to tackling sexual misconduct and teachers who breached boundaries in KZN schools.

In September, a Tongaat teacher charged with statutory rape was suspended by the department following after being charged with sexual abuse for allegedly exchanging messages of a sexual nature with a Grade 11 pupil.

He was granted bail of R3 000 and the case was adjourned to next year.

According to Mthethwa,the male teacher had allegedly been caught out exchanging graphic material through WhatsApp messages. These include photos and text messages.

He said sexual abuse has been as much a constant feature of South African schools as it has been of society in general.

"Many of our schools have become violent and unsafe environments, particularly for the girl-child. It is a matter that requires urgent attention from all sectors of the society."

