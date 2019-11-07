Durban - The black mamba that was caught in Shallcross earlier this week had been evading snake catcher Jason Arnold for almost a year.
Arnold said he had been called to the house about 4 times in the past year.
"There is one family that has called me everytime they spot the snake and they always see it in the same spot.
"The last time the family saw it was about three months ago.
"But by the time I arrive the snake has already disappeared either back into the bush or when it spots me it darts back into the bushes."