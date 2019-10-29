Pics and video: Sardines netted on Durban beachfront









120 baskets of sardines were netted at Durban Beachfront. Supplied Durban - The sardine run is far from over. On Tuesday morning 120 baskets of sardines were netted at the Durban Beachfront. According to Jayce Govender the Ambassador from Daiwa and ASFN advance sport fishing network, it has been perfect conditions for sardine activity. "Many might feel that it might be late in the year but the water conditions have been perfect. I don't think that this could be the last of the sardines as well." Govender said sardines usually started migrating towards the end of November.

According to the sharks board website sardines are cold-water fish and are usually associated with areas of cold ocean upwelling, where deeper, cooler, nutrient-rich water currents surge to the surface when they strike shallow coastal areas.

He added that from October 1 the Durban Beachfront was the only place you could net sardines.

He said but the slippery fish usually enjoyed in many homes have sold out quickly to anglers and bait stores.

"Very few , if any will make it to the street corners of Phoenix and Chatsworth. If people want sardines the best place is to head to the beachfront."

The first batch of sardines showed up in eManzimtoti Beach on July 1.





Users commented on the video:

Naeem Naidoo: Damn and I live on the beachfront.

Colin Sawry: Is this real?

Denzil Naidoo: I keep seeing these posts about these late nettings but nobody is selling here in Chatsworth

Trinica Singh: Omg were will this sardines be sold today please tell me I never eat 1 sardine this year.

POST