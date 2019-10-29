Durban - The sardine run is far from over.
On Tuesday morning 120 baskets of sardines were netted at the Durban Beachfront.
According to Jayce Govender the Ambassador from Daiwa and ASFN advance sport fishing network, it has been perfect conditions for sardine activity.
"Many might feel that it might be late in the year but the water conditions have been perfect. I don't think that this could be the last of the sardines as well."
Govender said sardines usually started migrating towards the end of November.