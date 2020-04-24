Pics: Armed robber who fell down 33 metre cliff charged for breaking lockdown regulations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A armed suspect who allegedly robbed an essential worker at gunpoint and subsequently fell down a 33 metre cliff has been charged for breaking lockdown regulations. Thamsanqua Mthetwa, was charged in abstentia in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court earlier today. In addition to breaking lockdown regulations, Mthetwa also faces charges of armed robbery. He is still recovering in hospital. According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that on April 22 at 6am in the Welbedacht West area a woman was on her way to work when she was approached by two males.

One of the suspects was rescued, while the body of the other suspect was recovered. Picture: Supplied





"They hit her on the head with an unknown object and she fell on the ground. At gunpoint, they took victim’s cellphone and cash from the bag.

"The suspects ran towards the cliff. The victim informed the community to assist after she was robbed. The members of the community gathered and chased the suspects.

"Both suspects jumped off the cliff," said Gwala.

She said the 25-year-old suspect landed on the rock next to the river and was declared dead at the scene.

One of the suspects was rescued, while the body of the other suspect was recovered. Picture: Supplied





"The other suspect managed to cross the river and pulled himself out of the water before collapsing. He was taken to hospital where he is under police guard," said Gwala.

She said an inquest docket had also been opened, in addition to robbery.

Both the suspects were rescued and recovered by police divers from Durban Search and Rescue, Metro Police Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Search and Recue and Life Response EMS.

POST