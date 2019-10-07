Pics: Eight killed, dozens injured on KZN roads this weekend









Durban - At least eight people have been killed and several injured on KZN roads this weekend. A horror crash on the N3 claimed the life of 5 people on Sunday afternoon. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics, among the five killed were two children. Jamieson said the single vehicle had been carrying 12 occupants and was involved in a single vehicle roll over on the N3 near Hammarsdale. "Patients were strewn across the busy national highway. Immediately more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist. Five patients sustained major injuries and despite resuscitation efforts the patients all passed away on the scene," said Jamieson.

Seven people were taken to hospital.

In a seperate incident a man was killed after his vehicle overturned on the Umdloti Link Road near the Verulam Testing Grounds.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA paramedics arrived on scene just after 10pm and found one of the passenger outside the car.

"RUSA members found that the driver had sustained life threatening injuries after he was crushed by the car.

A man was killed after his vehicle overturned on the Umdloti Link Road near the Verulam Testing Grounds. Picture: RUSA





"A tow truck was used to lift the vehicle which allowed paramedics and firemen to free the deceased from the wreckage.

"The female passenger claimed that they were travelling towards Verulam when the driver lost control of his vehicle as he cornered a bend. The vehicle climbed an embankment before it knocked into a tree and overturned. The driver had offered her a lift and was not known to her."

Balram said the woman sustained moderate injures and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

In another incident, a pedestrian believed to be in his thirties was killed after he was run over while allegedly attempting to cross the south bound lane of the R102 between Verulam and Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.

According to Balram it is alleged that victim tried to run across the road when he was struck by a car.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him however due to the extent of his injuries he died at the scene said Balram.

In another incident a female was killed in a horror crash in the early hours on Sunday morning.

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a collision on Lansdowne Road in Jacobs Durban South.

"Reports from the scene indicate that five vehicles were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that one person an adult female had sadly sustained fatal injuries, one person had sustained moderate injuries and multiple other people sustained minor injuries.

"All the patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment."

