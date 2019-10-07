Durban - At least eight people have been killed and several injured on KZN roads this weekend.
A horror crash on the N3 claimed the life of 5 people on Sunday afternoon.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics, among the five killed were two children.
Jamieson said the single vehicle had been carrying 12 occupants and was involved in a single vehicle roll over on the N3 near Hammarsdale.
"Patients were strewn across the busy national highway. Immediately more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist. Five patients sustained major injuries and despite resuscitation efforts the patients all passed away on the scene," said Jamieson.