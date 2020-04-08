Pics: Feeding the hungry during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - COMMUNITY organisations and businessmen of different faiths have banded together to ensure the stomachs of Durban’s most vulnerable remain full during the lockdown. Illa Thompson, a publicist at Publicity Matters, said there was an outpouring of support for the homeless and the elderly at the Dennis Hurley Centre and other allocated sites since the lockdown. The centre in the Durban CBD cares for and provides meals for the homeless. Some of the volunteers from the IBV Sarah Foundation preparing lunch at the Pavilion Hotel.

“During this time of uncertainty and anxiety, many of my friends were at the coalface of helping to find ways of keeping our city’s homeless community safe,” said Thompson. “However, in the space of just one week, city officials, municipal workers, government staffers, NGOs, faith leaders, corporates, organisations and individuals have worked together as one team with astonishing results.”

She said 2 000 homeless people were screened for Covid-19 and their results were negative.

Thompson said 1700 people, made up of 1400 men and 300 women, were given temporary accommodation.

The frail, disabled, elderly men, women and children were placed in formal shelters and the men in tented camps throughout the city.

She said various faith-based communities provided them with meals.

“We have volunteers from the Christian tradition providing breakfasts, volunteers from the Hindu tradition providing lunches and volunteers from the Muslim tradition providing supper.”

Volunteers for The organisation, Feed The Poor preparing to deliver supper for the homeless. Picture: Supplied





She said the Durban Jewish Centre had also opened their centre doors to emergency personnel.

“This is a space for all those including volunteers, medics and others who are offering their assistance during the lockdown to go relax during their breaks and have a light refreshment provided by volunteers from the Jewish community,” she said.

Thompson said there was also a group of religious leaders from the major faith groups praying with and for the homeless at their shelters and camps.

“There are reverends, imams and pundits praying alongside each other. From my little corner, watching with gratitude and respect, miracles have happened. I am hugely proud and affirmed.”

Nomvula Shale, the founder and chairperson of the non-profit organisation Siphila-Ngomusa, said they ensured hot porridge was delivered every morning and they prayed with the homeless.

Her team start preparing the meals from 6am and by 8am they go out to the 11 allocated sites.

This includes, the Dennis Hurley Centre, the People’s Park, the YMCA, the old Durban Drive-Inn and Albert Park.

“We started our feeding project about two years ago after we met a homeless woman, who was HIV-positive.

“We then started going out into the CBD offering counselling and meals, as those who were on antiretroviral treatment could not take the medication on empty stomachs.

“We are proud to continue this endeavour as our country’s most vulnerable needs us to be there for them.”

Some of the volunteers from the IBV Sarah Foundation preparing lunch at the Pavilion Hotel.





Ashok Sewnarain, of the International Bank Vault’s Sarah Foundation, said they heard the homeless were gathered at the Durban Exhibition Centre before they were allocated places to stay.

“This happened before the lockdown. We then met the director of the Denis Hurley Centre and the organisation WeareDurban.

“We saw the homeless needed mattresses, recreational items like soccer balls to keep entertained, and, most importantly, food.”

He said 40 volunteers gathered at the Pavilion Hotel at the beachfront to prepare the meal packs for lunch.

“We prepare from about 3am and we are done by 8am, so the meals can be packed and delivered to each site. The pack includes a rice and curry dish, sandwiches, fruit, juice and a sweet treat.”

Sewnarain said for him and his family, giving back was a priority.

“It is our responsibility to ensure we make our contribution to society, no matter how big or small.”

Ebee Khan, the founder of Feed the Poor, said they provided supper daily.

“We started our feeding project two years ago. With the support of sponsors, we feed about 1000 homeless people a day. So when the municipality was looking for assistance, we decided to get on board. “

He said supper comprised rice and a meat dish and juice.

“It is always important to note, that a hungry man is an angry man and right now, we need peace. We need to care for the vulnerable, who already face struggles, to make this time a little less stressful.”

He said he was proud to see the comradeship between different faith-based communities who have united for the sake of humanity.

POST