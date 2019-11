According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics it is alleged two vehicles collided on the Durban bound carriageway before one of the vehicle ploughed through the centre meridian and ploughed into vehicles headed in the Pinetown direction.

Durban - Motorists are advised to avoid the M19 near Blair Atholl following a serious collision that left five people injured.

"A total of five people have been injured, with two sustaining serious injuries, and were treated on scene before being rushed through to a nearby hospital."





Jamieson said on impact one of the vehicles caught alight and is burnt out completely.





Five people were injured in an accident on the M19. Rescue Care Paramedics







He said after this incident a secondary collision took place and two people were injured.





"Traffic has been severely affected and the fast lane has now been opened to traffic. We advise motorists to avoid the area at all costs as SAPS are also on scene."





Five people were injured in an accident on the M19. Rescue Care Paramedics







Four days ago t wo people were killed and seven others injured following the horror crash on the N3.





Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said the N3 had been partially closed to traffic to allow for a critically injured patient to airlifted to hospital and urged motorists to use alternate routes.





Five people were injured in an accident on the M19. Rescue Care Paramedics





POST