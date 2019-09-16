Durban - Four people have been killed in a number of accidents in Durban this weekend. In the hour hours of Saturday morning, one person was killed and 30 people injured when an 80 tonne crane on a trailer came loose from the truck it was connected to and rolled down Himalayas Road in Merebank and crashed into two taxis.

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the rescue operation took five hours.

"Approximately thirty people sustained various injuries and were treated on scene before being transported to various hospitals for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.

On Sunday evening a man was killed in an accident on Ridgeview Road in Cato Manor.

"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle had somehow lost control and rolled coming to rest on its side against a fence of a popular college.

"The driver who was severely entrapped in the wreckage had sustained major injuries and the Durban Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to free him. Unfortunately, he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

"Whilst the vehicle was rolling it knocked a pedestrian on the sidewalk. The man had sustained serious injuries. He was stabilised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that he required," said Jamieson.

Also on Sunday, a man believed to be in his twenties was killed after being ejected from his vehicle on the M1 Higginson Highway East Bound near the Woodhurst offramp.

"Two vehicles had collided before one had overturned ejecting the driver in the process. The vehicle came to rest on its side. The driver had sustained multiple major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

"Five occupants from the second vehicle had sustained minor injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.

On Monday morning a man in his thirties was killed in a collision on the corner of Old Main Road and St John’s Avenue in Pinetown.

"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene just before 5am to find carnage. A truck and light motor vehicle had been involved in a collision. Paramedics assessed the driver of the light motor vehicle believed to be a security officer and found that he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene," said Jamieson.

