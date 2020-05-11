PICS: KZN police seize AK 47, rifles, and ammunition in weekend operations

Durban - Police seized a total of eight firearms which included an AK47 and rifles during weekend operations. Four suspects are due in court this morning charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition In the first incident KZNpolice spokepserson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a multidisciplinary intelligence driven operation was conducted at Bulwer Farm in Doringkop, Newark. "The team proceeded to an identified homestead at a farm in Doringkop near the Tugela River, where a search was conducted. A total of three rifles and two pistols were found at on premises. "Police also seized 28 rounds of ammunition from the premises."

Naicker said the three suspects - aged between 21 and 46- were placed under arrest for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

"They are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court on Monday."

In Ekombe police seized an AK 47 and 622 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS





In a separate operation, the Ekombe Task Team conducted an intelligence driven operation at Okhalweni in Ekombe.

"The team proceeded to an identified house where a 45-year-old man was found in possession of an AK47 rifle and a shotgun. Police also seized 622 rounds of ammunition for various calibre of firearms.

"During the operation police found another shotgun abandoned at Okhalweni. The suspect is expected to appear at the Nkandla Magistrates Court tomorrow for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended both teams for the arrest of the four suspects and removal of these high calibre firearms and ammunition.

“These arrests are a testimony of our commitment to fulfilling our mandate to remove illegal firearms in the hands of the criminals,” he said.

