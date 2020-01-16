PICS: Male black mamba captured while eating chickens in coop









Durban - Durban snake catcher Jason Arnold had his hands full after rescuing a 2 metre male black mamba from a chicken coop in Verulam on Thursday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, officers were called out to the residence in Canelands at around 9:30am after the homeowner noticed a huge snake eating his chickens. "Jason from Universal Reptile was called to the scene to locate and capture the snake." Balram said this festive season they had responded to about 53 snake callouts. Arnold described the rescue as relatively straight forward.

Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles and Reaction Unit SA officer Kevin Valoo with the 2 metre male black mamba. Picture: Reaction Unit SA





"Just obviously dangerous being cooped up in a smallish chicken coop with a frightened black mamba."

On Monday Arnold rescued a 2,1 metre black mamba from a factory in Verulam.

Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles and Reaction Unit SA officer Kevin Valoo with the 2 metre male black mamba. Picture: Reaction Unit SA





According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA when officers arrived on scene just after 11:30am they were directed to a stack of wooden pallets where a black mamba had been coiled up inside.

"It was a relatively straight forward capture because the snake couldn't really go anywhere. It was right in the middle of the parking lot and was in between four pallets," said Arnold.

He said the female mamba had just consumed "a nice big meal in her stomach" and decided to sit there for about 2 or 3 days waiting for it to digest before making her way back to the bush.

POST