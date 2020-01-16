Durban - Durban snake catcher Jason Arnold had his hands full after rescuing a 2 metre male black mamba from a chicken coop in Verulam on Thursday morning.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, officers were called out to the residence in Canelands at around 9:30am after the homeowner noticed a huge snake eating his chickens.
"Jason from Universal Reptile was called to the scene to locate and capture the snake."
Balram said this festive season they had responded to about 53 snake callouts.
Arnold described the rescue as relatively straight forward.