PICS: Man arrested for transporting drugs to Newcastle from Gauteng during lockdown

Durban - Police have arrested a 32-year-old suspect who had attempted to allegedly transport drugs to Newcastle from Gauteng during the 21-day national lockdown.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on March 31.

"The police officers received information about the suspect transporting drugs from Gauteng to Newcastle.



"The police officers were then placed on strategic points and the vehicle was spotted travelling on a gravel road just outside Newcastle.

A total of 3372 mandrax tablets to the total value of R200 000 was recovered. Picture: SAPS

"The driver of the vehicle was then intercepted at 19:30pm on the N11 Road in Ingogo."

Gwala said a search was conducted on the vehicle and a loose compartment was found.

"It was then opened and mandrax tablets were found hidden inside. A total of 3 372 mandrax tablets to the total value of R200 000 was recovered."

Mbele said R1 000 was also confiscated.

She said the suspect was arrested and charged for possession of drugs.

He is expected to appear in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court today.



“The results shown by integrated approach is commended. The operations are still on-going in the province,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.