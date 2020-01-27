Pics: R1,2 million counterfeit goods seized along the border









Durban - Two people were arrested by police for being in possession of suspected stolen property and possession of counterfeit goods. According to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker a 28-year-old woman was arrested on January 20 on the R22 in Emanguzi. "Police were on the R22 conducting crime prevention operations when they pulled over a white Toyota Hilux with two occupants. "The driver spotted police and abandoned the vehicle as he fled the scene into nearby bushes. "The female suspect was found in the vehicle with 15 boxes which contained 60 units of cigarettes and 900 pairs of branded sneakers.

A 36-year-old man could not provide any documentation for the two bags containing electrical appliances which they seized. Picture: SAPS





"She was questioned with regards to the goods however she failed to provide police with a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the illicit and counterfeit goods. She was arrested and charged whilst the vehicle was impounded.

Naicker said the estimated value of the goods was R1,2million

The woman appeared in Emanguzi Magistrate's Court the following day.

Police thereafter arrested a 36-year-old man for being in possession of stolen property and was expected to appear in the Kwangwanse Magistrate's Court today.

"The suspect was traveling along the R22 when he was stopped by police. During a search of the vehicle police found two bags containing electrical appliances. The suspect could not provide police with any proof of ownership for the items. He was arrested and charged accordingly by police.

"The operation also led police officers to an area long the Farazela border where a Mercedes Benz truck was seized as the driver did not have the required paperwork for the vehicle. Police also seized 44 rounds of ammunition that were found abandoned," concluded Naicker.

Police also seized 44 rounds of ammunition that were found abandoned in a Mercedes Benz truck. Picture: SAPS





KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended police on the successful operation.

“It is pleasing to see that operations along our borders are bearing fruits. Our police officers are out in full force and criminals will have no place to hide in this province. We are pleased with the commitment displayed by our police officers as they fight crime and protect our communities living along our borders,” said Jula.

