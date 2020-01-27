Durban - Two people were arrested by police for being in possession of suspected stolen property and possession of counterfeit goods.
According to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker a 28-year-old woman was arrested on January 20 on the R22 in Emanguzi.
"Police were on the R22 conducting crime prevention operations when they pulled over a white Toyota Hilux with two occupants.
"The driver spotted police and abandoned the vehicle as he fled the scene into nearby bushes.
"The female suspect was found in the vehicle with 15 boxes which contained 60 units of cigarettes and 900 pairs of branded sneakers.