Pics: Three nabbed for rock cocaine at Durban's point area

Durban - Three men who were nabbed in the Point area in Durban for allegedly dealing in drugs are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today. According to KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, members from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit and Ethekwini Central Trio Task Team held an operation in the Point area to root out drug dealers on Monday. "Police officers conducted surveillance outside a business premises on Rutherford Street. After observing drug dealing taking place, the police officers swooped on the premises." Naicker said police nabbed the first suspect who was found in possession of 23 large pieces rock cocaine valued at approximately R15 000. "The man was detained at Point SAPS for dealing and possession of rock cocaine."

He said further investigation led police to the basement of the same building where they found a further two suspects.

"They were found in possession 5000 empty capsules and 28 pieces of rock cocaine valued at approximately R32 000.

Three suspects were nabbed in the Durban's point area for being in possession of rock cocaine and 5000 empty capsules. Picture: Supplied





"The men were also detained at Point SAPS for dealing and possession of rock cocaine. All three suspects are expected in court."

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for fighting the scourge of drugs in the province.

“We are appealing to or citizens to continue providing us with such valuable information so that we can break the back of these drug dealers that operate in our province. We appeal to anyone with information with regards to criminal activity to please contact Crime Stop on 0800 00 10111. We also would like to encourage all citizens to download the MySAPSApp on any iPhone or Android device,” he said.

