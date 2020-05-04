PICS: Three nabbed in Durban with illicit cigarettes, medicine valued at R800 000

Durban - Three men who were nabbed with prescription drugs and illicit cigarettes to the value of R800 000 have been released on R1000 bail each.

The suspects aged between 29 and 36 were nabbed on Sunday in Prince Street, Durban.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker members of the e Thekwini Central Cluster Task Team, pounced on the suspects after observing the building which falls in the Point Area policing precinct.





"During the operation 71 boxes of tobacco, prescription drugs and illicit cigarettes were recovered.

During the operation, 71 boxes of tobacco, prescription drugs, and illicit cigarettes were recovered. Picture: SAPS







"The recovered items are estimated to be approximately R800 000 in value. The suspects were charged for dealing in illicit cigarettes and dealing in prescription contraband."





He said the men were expected to appear in court on August 6.





The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their diligence in maintaining law and order.





Last month, t hree men caught with R900 000 worth of illicit cigarettes were arrested near the Hluhluwe Game Reserve.





According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala Hluhluwe SAPS conducted an operation when they stopped three bakkies travelling on the road.

"A search was conducted and 40 boxes, each containing 500 packets of cigarettes, were seized by police."

At the time KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said this arrest will send a clear message to others who are contemplating to smuggle illicit cigarettes into the province.

POST