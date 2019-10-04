Pietermaritzburg mom climbs Mount Kilimanjaro in a sari









Durban - USING a sari, Pietermaritzburg dancer and motivational speaker Judy Umraw climbed the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on Friday. She now hopes her achievement will inspire other women to get out of their comfort zones and think out of the box. Umraw, of Raisethorpe, trekked to the top of the Uhuru Peak over eight days with her team, the Mzansi Warriors. Their aim was to raise funds for two KwaZulu-Natal charities. Fourteen people were initially part of the Mzansi Warriors, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was whittled down to three.

Her teammates, also from Pietermaritzburg, were Rose Chite, 49, a businesswoman; and Bianca Smith, 41, a nurse.

Chite did not make it to the top after she fell ill.

Umraw said she began preparing for the climb last October.





“I did hike trails throughout KwaZulu-Natal, and because I am vegetarian, I had to ensure I maintained a balanced diet with lots of protein.”

The mother of two also watched YouTube videos of other climbers to learn their techniques.

“I was doing this for the first time. I read up on safety and tried to educate myself. I chose to wear my sari over my thermal clothing because it is significant to my culture and a sign to empower women.”

She said the journey to the top took her out of her comfort zone.

“The terrain was difficult, and on the second day, it rained and hailed.

“The stones along the climb were slippery and our camp for the night was waterlogged, and it was terribly cold.”

At one point, Umraw said she felt scared as her guide suffered from altitude sicknesses. “But I pressed on. When I reached the top, I burst into tears. It was a priceless moment.”

She attributed her success to the support of her husband, Allen, 54, her two children, family and friends.

The group arrived home on Monday.

Umraw said the fund-raising efforts continued.

