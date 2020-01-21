Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a Pietermaritzburg mother of three was found dead in her car in Alexandra Park on Monday evening.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the 41-year-old was found dead inside her car which had been locked.
Mbele said police made the breakthrough at around 19:30pm and had to break the back door of the vehicle to remove the body.
It is suspected that the 41-year-old woman was strangled.
She said Alexendra SAPS were investigating a case of murder and no arrests had been made.