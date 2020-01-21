Pietermaritzburg mom found strangled in locked car in park









Kavitha Nerputh Picture: Kavo R Photography Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a Pietermaritzburg mother of three was found dead in her car in Alexandra Park on Monday evening. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the 41-year-old was found dead inside her car which had been locked. Mbele said police made the breakthrough at around 19:30pm and had to break the back door of the vehicle to remove the body. It is suspected that the 41-year-old woman was strangled. She said Alexendra SAPS were investigating a case of murder and no arrests had been made.

The woman has been identified as Kavitha Nerputh.

The Witness newspaper reported that Nerputh had allegedly been strangled with the cord of a cellphone charger and had been alive when police found her, but died shortly thereafter.

In 2017 Nerputh forked out a staggering R100 000 for a birthday bash for her 4-year-old daughter.

The Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, businesswoman told POST that when it came to her children, money was no object.

Nerputh treated 150 children to a carnival-themed party.

“I have taken a lot of flak for throwing such an extravagant party for my daughter but when it comes to my children I don’t have a limit,” she said. “People spend more money on weddings and adult parties and people say nothing.”

For Nerputh the party was also a chance to give back to the community.

“I am always doing community work and helping out non-profit organisations."

Last year News 24 reported that Nerputh won a court order protecting her from any harassment by her former friend, Yugeshnie Reddy.

Reddy allegedly spread false news that Nerputh was a prostitute.

POST