Pietermaritzburg pensioner collapses and dies following home invasion

Durban - Police have confirmed that a 76-year-old pensioner collapsed and died following a home invasion at her Pietermaritzburg home on Tuesday. According to Captain Nqobile Gwala, two suspects entered the couple's home in Innes Road, Northdale. "The woman subsequently collapsed and died. She did not sustain any injuries." Gwala said an inquest docket had been opened. It had been previously reported that the woman was strangled, however Gwala said the post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

"According to reports the couple had been at their Innes Road, Northdale home when two men entered the home.

"It is believed the wife collapsed and died. The husband was unharmed."

Gwala said it is uncertain what was taken during the house robbery.

She said police arrested a 38-year-old suspect hours after the attack.

He is expected to appear in court shortly.

Police were still looking for the other suspect.

Last month in a separate incident, 73-year-old Jincee Ram was strangled with a sari in her Kharawastan home while praying. Her 44-year-old daughter was assaulted.

Police arrested Ram's gardener Simphiwe Cele, 40 followed by Bheki Msomi, 42, Luvo Mtsezane, 27 and Mthethonzima Mpepho, 36.

Three of the men opted to abandon their bail.

A week ago, a Greenwood park man was suffocated with a pillow during a home invasion.

Amanulla “Uncle Aman” Essop was killed at around 4am.

The Daily News reported that at the time of the attack, Essop was with his niece, her child and his sister-in-law.

It is alleged three or four armed men derailed the gate, broke into the home and demanded the keys to the safe.

The women were assaulted and Essop was suffocated.

