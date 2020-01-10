Plans to set up Hindu group ignite suspicion









Ashwin Trikamjee. Durban - TALK is rife that a new Hindu body will be formed to challenge the 108-year-old South African Hindu Maha Sabha. A private meeting is expected to take place on January 12 in uMhlanga, which promises to “prepare a true Hindu vision in a changing SA environment”. The theme is Hindu Unity in South Africa and an Action Plan for 2020 to 2030. Sources said the meeting, at which attendees would have to register, would introduce the body. It allegedly aims to import the politics of India to South Africa and support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - an Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist, paramilitary volunteer organisation.

The Sangh seeks to provide character training through the Hindu discipline and create a united Hindu nation.

WhatsApp messages, allegedly by a group called Friends of India, were sent to the POST.

It mentions the need for a united Hindu front and a strong collective leadership.

It says conversion from Hinduism was at its highest; claiming Hindu leaders and priests who teach that all Gods were one were to blame.

“Please instil our Hindu Dharma into our people. Also when we write books based on Hinduism we again will quote about Islam and Christianity. Yet again we (are) to blame. We just look so unsure. We have the best at hand Vedas, Ramayana, Gita,” (sic) read one message.

The organiser, Praneal Singh, denied that a counter body was being formed.

He said the meeting was merely focused on the Hindu vision.

“This is an internal meeting and the main aim is to get Hinduism in order. We are not here to attack anyone or any other religion. We are here to focus on our side.

“What I can say though, is I believe that South Africa is my fatherland and India is my motherland and I will fight for both.”

He denied trying to bring down any other organisations, but stated that the leadership should be re-examined.

“People should not be sitting in positions with no expiry date. Give younger people a chance.”

Singh said one of the challenges they would address was conversion.

“People from other faiths must respect Hinduism.

“Do not try to use tactics, such as health and poverty, to convert Hindus.”

He said those who forwarded the message to the POST were intruders and did not have good intentions.

Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, the Minority Front leader, who was mentioned in the WhatsApp messages, said she was invited to the event.

“All I know is that it’s about Hindu unity but I am not sure exactly what they will discuss.

“Groups, however, do have the right to talk about challenges within Hinduism and if there are challenges, I will try my best to assist.”

Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the Maha Sabha, said there were talks about a counter organisation but he declined to comment on the matter.

POST