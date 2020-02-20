Durban - Simphiwe Msweli, the man accused of strangling Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh to death has abandoned his bail application.
NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkisson said the accused made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court where he has been charged for murder.
"The accused appeared in court and abandoned his right to apply for bail, the matter has been adjourned to March 18," said Kara-Ramkisson.
The 41-year-old, mother of three, was found dead in her locked Audi SUV at the Alexandra Park in Scottsville.
Police made the breakthrough at around 19:30pm and had to break the back door of the vehicle to remove the body.