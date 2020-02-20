PMB businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh murder accused abandons bail









MURDERED Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh was described by those who knew her as 'fun loving and full of life'. Durban - Simphiwe Msweli, the man accused of strangling Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh to death has abandoned his bail application. NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkisson said the accused made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court where he has been charged for murder. "The accused appeared in court and abandoned his right to apply for bail, the matter has been adjourned to March 18," said Kara-Ramkisson. The 41-year-old, mother of three, was found dead in her locked Audi SUV at the Alexandra Park in Scottsville. Police made the breakthrough at around 19:30pm and had to break the back door of the vehicle to remove the body.

It is alleged that she had been strangled with a cellphone charger.

Msweli was arrested a few days after the murder. A week before her death Nerputh, of Newholmes in Northdale, made contact with POST with regard to a protection order she was trying to obtain.

“I am a victim of cyberbullying. I am a successful businesswoman and people want to create stories about me to defame me,” she told the POST.

“These people are obsessed with me. They are obsessed with destroying me. They want to bring me down in any way they can.”

POST reported that Nerputh's two cellphones and her car keys were missing.

Her handbag, wallet and a diary were found in the car and she still had her jewellery on.

Nerputh made headlines when she forked out a staggering R100 000 for a birthday bash for her 4-year-old daughter in 2017.

She treated 150 children to a carnival-themed party in 2017. She said it was a chance to give back to the community.

POST